Everton boss Dyche spies Cup chance for Mangala

Everton manager Sean Dyche has a selection headache for their Carabao Cup third round clash with Southampton.

The Toffees boss must decide if he is to heavily rotate his team or push for a positive result.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having lost all their Premier League game this term, Dyche knows they need a win in midweek.

"Orel (Mangala) is a new player in a different scenario," said Dyche of his new arrival.

"He came on as a late substitute against Villa, having only had a couple of training sessions with us, but he's got an awareness of the Premier League, obviously, and he's an international footballer so we want him to use that experience to our advantage."

On picking the team, Dyche added: "There will be changes. We will get players minutes who do need match time back out there.

"The physical aspect of having three games in a week affects how we work this week, so the approach has to be slightly different to anything hugely physical because of the demand on the players those games will bring, especially because we are down in numbers in certain areas.

"I’ve spoken about it before, with all due respect to the cups because they are important but they're not as important as the Premier League, the Premier League is vital.

"We are going to have to play certain players, who we maybe wouldn’t have wanted to play in a totally ideal scenario, because they need the minutes and we need them back and challenging for us."