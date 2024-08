EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE DRAW: Chelsea to face Panathinaikos, Shamrock Rovers

Chelsea will meet Panathinaikos and Shamrock Rovers as part of their Europa Conference League draw.

The new format will also see Welsh side The New Saints take a trip to Italy to play Fiorentina.

Europa Conference League - Chelsea draw:

Gent (H)

Heidenheim (A)

Astana (A)

Shamrock Rovers (H)

Panathinaikos (A)

Noah (H)

The New Saints:

Fiorentina (A)

Djurgarden (H)

Astana (H)

Shamrock Rovers (A)

Panathinaikos (H)

Celje (A)