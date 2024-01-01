Tribal Football
Essien: Where FC Nordsjælland superior to Chelsea
Chelsea hero Michael Essien admits he's enjoying his time as coach with FC Nordsjælland.

Essien has been with FCN for four years as an assistant coach.

He told Joy Sports: "At the moment I am not thinking about being a head coach; it's too stressful. I like being behind the scenes, away from media duties and not having cameras in my face. But you never know - maybe at some point."

In the same interview, he had great praise for his Danish club.

"I have been to many places, top clubs and everything, but the Nordsjælland organisation is unparalleled," added Essien.

