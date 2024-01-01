Cole says Bynoe-Gittens could follow in Bellingham's footsteps after Dortmund brace

Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is on the path to greatness, says Chelsea legend Joe Cole.

The 20-year-old, former of Manchester City, scored twice as the German side brushed aside Club Brugge in a 3-0 win which sees them collect three points in the new Champions League format.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bynoe-Gittens now has four goals in five games this season which has led people to compare him to other English talents such as Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham who have followed the same path before.

Cole offered his insight into the young English star's development at Dortmund and why so many talented youngsters opt for a move to the Bundesliga club.

"Talking to people out in Germany, they want to take the best young players in England, take them out, there's a pathway.

"Imagine the best 16-year-old in the country now, he's thinking: 'Should I sign for Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City? Borussia Dortmund is on the table - well, that's interesting'.

"He'll think (Jadon) Sancho, think Bellingham, (Bynoe-) Gittens, it's a pathway they offer. What we think Celtic should do and what Brugge are trying to do, Borussia Dortmund are already on that next level. They're managing to do that and also compete, which is incredible. That's off the back of doing it for so long."