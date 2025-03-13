Esse on his move to Palace: I'm loving life here, the boys have made me feel welcome

Romain Esse has spoken about his move to Crystal Palace and how he is slowly settling in under manager Oliver Glasner.

Esse made his debut for Millwall as a 17-year-old and arguably one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League at the moment. Now two years later he has shown that he was worth the £12M fee that the Eagles paid in January, especially after a debut goal against Brentford where he scored with his first touch.

Advertisement Advertisement

The teenager has now spoken to the club website about his move and how he wants to show Glasner what he can bring to the side who are still challenging for a European spot this season.

"It's (the training camp) been very enjoyable," said Esse. "We've had some relaxed days, and some more intense days. I've enjoyed it, enjoyed the sessions, we've had heat and some rain but we've just had to adapt to it.

"We're just making sure that we're getting our work done and that we'll be ready for when we come back from this break, then continuing the season from there.

"I'm enjoying it. I'm loving life here. The boys have made me feel welcome.

"Now it's just about me training hard and giving the manager a bit of a problem to try and pick me. But I've just got to stay patient and ready."

Palace face HamKam in a mid-season friendly in their extended training camp this week, in Marbella which Esse feels is an important game to keep fitness and sharpness up ahead of their clash with Fulham in the FA Cup quarter final.

"It's important for every one of us, every single player, because at the end of the day we need games to improve. We know it's going to difficult opposition, but I'm sure we've got this.

"Most importantly, it's about getting the minutes and playing together, so it should be good. Hopefully a good result and some goals and assists will come with it."