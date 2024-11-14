Eriksen on his future at Man Utd: We have to see where we stand in January

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United veteran Christian Eriksen is yet to hear anything about his future at the club.

The Danish international is out of contract in the summer and has not been offered new terms.

As there is no clause in his deal to extend the contract, United may be willing to let him leave as a free agent when the season ends.

"I haven't focused on it yet, and I haven't heard anything from the club," Eriksen said while on international duty. 

"Right now it's just about football, and then we have to see where we stand in January and for that matter in the summer."

"As a footballer, you just turn up and train, and then it is the coach who decides the team at the weekend. I have not set my hopes or expectations. It belongs to football," he added on new manager Ruben Amorim’s arrival at United.

