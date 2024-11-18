Eriksen and several other stars set to leave Man Utd at the end of the season

Eriksen set to leave Man Utd at the end of the season as his contract comes to an end

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen will be leaving the club when the season ends.

Eriksen has not been offered a new contract by the Old Trafford club, despite being frequently used this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Fabrizio Romano, United want to move along older high earners to make room for new signings.

While there is a chance Eriksen will be retained, at present he is more likely to be let go on a free.

United are going to allow new boss Ruben Amorim to have a say on impending free agents like Eriksen, Harry Maguire, Amad Diallo, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, and others.

The Red Devils will play their first game under Amorim after the international break against Ipswich Town.