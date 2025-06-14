Erik ten Hag eyes Premier League raid for Florian Wirtz replacement

Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking to sign Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert as a replacement for Liverpool-bound Florian Writz at Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz, 22, looks set to sign for Liverpool for a British record transfer of £116 million, although it is yet to be officially announced.

According to talkSPORT, Leverkusen have now turned to the 26-year-old Bournemouth ace as a potential replacement for the Germany international.

Former Man United manager Ten Hag is understood to be personally pushing for the move, believing that Kluivert is the ‘perfect profile.’

Dutch outlet Voetbal International have also reported that PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko is a target for the Bundesliga club.