Enzo Fernandez update: Man City "set to bid" this week in move led by Enzo Maresca

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is set to launch a bid for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez before the transfer window shuts.

Fernandez was introduced during the second half of Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Fulham on Monday night, where he was jeered by Fulham fans and cheered by Chelsea's.

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The Blues set a deadline of 5pm on Friday, August 14th, for potential suitors to pay the 25-year-old midfielder's asking price of £120M.

However, even though there was interest from City and Real Madrid, no bids came in. Despite this, Chelsea have not completely closed the door on a sale according to reports who state the side are ready to sell at the right price.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso opted for Romeo Lavia and Reece James at the heart of his midfield against the Cottagers, a set up supporters may see more as Fernandez edges closer to an exit.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs revealed on Tuesday afternoon that City are approaching once more as they seek to draw the World Cup winner away from West London.

“Manchester City set to bid for Enzo Fernandez. #MCFC's leading target in a move driven by Enzo Maresca, as previously reported.

“Chelsea will only entertain an offer if both their valuation is met and an addition is found. Talks expected to accelerate.”

Alex Scott of Bournemouth and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace are said to be Chelsea’s ideal replacements for Fernandez but with very little time left of the summer window, they would have to move quick.