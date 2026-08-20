Cole says the Fernandez "saga will definitely drag on" as Man City try and replace Rodri

Former Chelsea and England winger Joe Cole says Enzo Fernandez could be the perfect replacement for Rodri.

World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has signed a four-year contract at the Nou Camp after Barcelona agreed to pay a fee in the region of £65m for the City midfielder this summer.

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As Rodri departs, reports claim City will make two midfield signings as they eye Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez as their main target who they believe can plug the gap.

The Argentina international, who reached the 2026 World Cup final with his country, is valued at around £120M and the Blues are keen to hold on to him despite interest from their Premier League rivals.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Cole believes that Fernandez is perfect for City, even if he admits the transfer saga will continue until the end of the summer window which shuts in 11 days time.

"What a man to try and replace. Rodri is one of the all-time Premier League greats. Such a unique footballer. This Enzo saga will definitely drag on, because what you’ve got is a player who wants to move on and is wanted by multiple clubs.

“Both parties have put a marker down, so it seems to me it’s just about money now.

"Manchester City tend to find money from somewhere, don’t they? Wherever they find it from, that’s down to the FA and everyone else to figure out!

"I think he’s (Fernandez) perfect for the job. Replacing Rodri, you need two players to do that, even two top quality players like (Elliot) Anderson and Fernandez. I personally believe that deal will get done."

Alongside Fernandez, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has also been linked but it was revealed today that City’s enquiry about the 22 year old had been turned down as he is not for sale.