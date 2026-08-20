Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Rashford makes no.10 shirt decision ahead of Man United return

Rossi says Rashford doesn't belong at Man Utd and it would be best for everyone if he left

Joao Pedro replaces Delap as Chelsea's new no.9

Why Oxlade-Chamberlain is serving a Champions League suspension from THREE YEARS ago

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Spurs targeting Man City pair, Liverpool have bid rejected for Minteh

Mamelodi Sundowns set yet another PSL record after win over Marumo Gallants

Neymar becomes first player forced to leave pitch as Serie A trials anti-time wasting rule

Cole says the Fernandez "saga will definitely drag on" as Man City try and replace Rodri

Cole says the Fernandez "saga will definitely drag on" as Man City try and replace Rodri
Cole says the Fernandez "saga will definitely drag on" as Man City try and replace RodriAlex Ferrelly / Crystal Pix / Sp / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Former Chelsea and England winger Joe Cole says Enzo Fernandez could be the perfect replacement for Rodri.

World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has signed a four-year contract at the Nou Camp after Barcelona agreed to pay a fee in the region of £65m for the City midfielder this summer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

As Rodri departs, reports claim City will make two midfield signings as they eye Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez as their main target who they believe can plug the gap. 

The Argentina international, who reached the 2026 World Cup final with his country, is valued at around £120M and the Blues are keen to hold on to him despite interest from their Premier League rivals. 

Speaking to Paddy Power, Cole believes that Fernandez is perfect for City, even if he admits the transfer saga will continue until the end of the summer window which shuts in 11 days time. 

"What a man to try and replace. Rodri is one of the all-time Premier League greats. Such a unique footballer. This Enzo saga will definitely drag on, because what you’ve got is a player who wants to move on and is wanted by multiple clubs.  

“Both parties have put a marker down, so it seems to me it’s just about money now. 

"Manchester City tend to find money from somewhere, don’t they? Wherever they find it from, that’s down to the FA and everyone else to figure out! 

"I think he’s (Fernandez) perfect for the job. Replacing Rodri, you need two players to do that, even two top quality players like (Elliot) Anderson and Fernandez. I personally believe that deal will get done." 

Alongside Fernandez, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has also been linked but it was revealed today that City’s enquiry about the 22 year old had been turned down as he is not for sale. 

 

Mentions
Enzo FernandezRodriJoe ColeManchester CityChelseaBarcelonaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Jose Mourinho speaks on being rejected by Rodri: His doubts created doubts in me!

WATCH: Rodri lands in Barcelona ahead of move from Man City

Man City refuse to give up on deal for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez