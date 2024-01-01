England Under-21s boss Futcher praises Villa starlet Rogers

England Under-21s interim boss Ben Futcher is impressed with Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.
The all-action midfielder has seen his stock rise since arriving at Villa Park from Middlesbrough last January.
The 22-year-old scored for the Young Lions in a 4-1 win over Austria this international break.
“There’s some top talent in there and Morgan is one of them,” Futcher said.
“It’s good to see him on the scoresheet – he was excellent tonight but so were other players as well.
“It was a positive night with a good team performance so we can go away happy.”