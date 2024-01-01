Endo: Liverpool asking about Japan teammates

Japan midfielder Wataru Endo has vowed to fight for his Liverpool place this season.

The midfielder spoke about his situation at the club under new boss Arne Slot while on international duty.

Endo also took the time to talk about interest in his Japan teammates

"When the international break is finished there is a run of games so I'll get more chances," he stated.

“You can't just use 11 players when you have a lot of games. I'm sure I'll get my turn.

"My physical condition won't be a problem. I've been training well and I'm not worried about it.

"At my age I have experience so getting a feel for games isn't a problem. The important thing is to train and prepare well.”

"I get the impression that the evaluation of Japanese players who have transferred to England is gradually increasing,” he added on Liverpool asking him about Japanese players he knows.

“I think there is a lot of interest in Japanese players from all over the world.

“I am also asked by Liverpool staff about Japanese players, saying, 'What about that guy?' It's not that we want to transfer him, but just that he's a good player, that kind of thing.

"Some players are transferring to clubs not only in the Premier League but also in the Championship, and it's great for the development of Japanese soccer to be able to experience overseas soccer from a young age. It's great that players like those who get the experience there and join the national team can improve their skills overseas."