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Emiliano Martinez is officially Chelsea's number one after Robert Sanchez exit

Emiliano Martinez is officially Chelsea's number one after Robert Sanchez exit
Emiliano Martinez is officially Chelsea's number one after Robert Sanchez exitREUTERS

Chelsea new boy Emiliano Martinez is officially the club's new number one, taking over from Robert Sanchez.

Sanchez’s performance in the 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham was seemingly the final nail in the coffin of his Chelsea career.

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On the back of that game, Chelsea signed Martinez, 34, from Aston Villa for a reported £7.5 million, and the Spaniard has since been shipped out to Cesc Fabregas’ Como, joining the Serie A side on loan for the rest of the season.

Martinez was initially handed the famous number 26 shirt at Chelsea, but now with Sanchez no longer in the picture, he has officially become their number one.

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Premier LeagueRobert SanchezEmiliano MartinezChelsea

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