Crouch says Chelsea have "announced themselves as title contenders" and will beat Arsenal

Peter Crouch has predicted that Chelsea will beat Arsenal this weekend as the two sides clash this Sunday.

Arsenal host Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what is the first real test for the defending Premier League champions and manager Mikel Arteta who will be hellbent on grabbing 3 points.

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The Gunners and Chelsea both go into this one on six points from 2 games in what has been a perfect start for each side who look on top form.

Bukayo Saka's scrappy finish was all that was needed for Arsenal to beat Aston Villa last Monday and his side will be hoping for a better performance this time around.

In what is an impossible game to predict, Crouch spoke on his podcast this week as he backed the Blues to snatch 3 points away from home in what seems an almost impossible job.

“Great game! Two teams looking good as well.

“Joao Pedro, for me, I love watching him play football. He’s a player that enjoys his football and he just looks like he enjoys his football.

“I’ve been thinking this since the first game against Fulham, I think he’ll get goals this season. I just think he’ll score goals. The only problem here is defensively, I think Chelsea will concede.

“I love the Emiliano Martinez signing, I think it’s a brilliant signing. How you get a World Cup-winning, dominant leader for £7M in this climate… I think that’s unreal, that’s a great signing.

“I think Chelsea will concede goals, Brighton scored three against them. I think they’ll concede goals, but I think there will be goals, it will be interesting to see.’

“I’m going to put the cat amongst the pigeons and I’m going to go for a 3-2 Chelsea win. I think they’ve announced themselves as title contenders.”

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Chelsea and last season the Gunners held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge before defeating the Blues 2-1 at the Emirates. Arteta's side are the favourites for the clash but Chelsea may just pull off a result as the title race heats up.