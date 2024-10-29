Emile Heskey exclusive: Slot personality key factor in Liverpool Prem leadership

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey says Arne Slot's touchline persona is a major contributing factor to the team's surge to the top of the Premier League table so far this season.

Liverpool have had an unprecedented start to the campaign under Slot, who many thought would struggle after taking over the role from previous manager Jurgen Klopp.

For Heskey, he admits such a start has been a surprise, especially given the Dutchman has never had any type of experience in England, either as a player or coach.

He told Tribalfootball.com: “Yeah I think so, when you are looking at bringing in a new manager you actually don’t know. It is kind of an unknown isn’t it especially when you have had someone for nine years who everyone has worshipped.

“You bring someone else in, it is the unknown. To have him there and within preseason tweak the structure a little bit, tweak the way that they want to play out and still be exciting and get the players to understand it all which is the biggest thing as they played the same way for nine years and now somebody new has come in it was always going to take a little time.”

“He has done fantastic to actually get them to understand it and get them to play fluently. Ryan Gravenberch has looked fantastic, he has really flourished. Salah is Salah and of course it looks really, really good.”

Heskey also discussed Slot’s touchline demeanour, which is a lot less frantic and emotional than his predecessor.

“It can do for certain players but it might not work for others. I was very calm but other players needed people shouting and screaming at them all the time.

“I think he (Slot) blends them both really well so yeah I think he can have a calming nature on everyone and if you look at how his squad plays, they are very calm.”

- Emile Heskey was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Bet Ideas