Emery "very proud" of Aston Villa victory at Brighton

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left pleased with victory at Brighton on Wednesday night.

Villa won 3-0 at Falmer stadium, with Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen all on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m very proud of our work and how the players responded on the field and how the supporters were following us,” he said.

“Today they were travelling to visit here in Brighton & Hove Albion’s stadium, supporting us, helping us, and it was fantastic. We could feel stronger with our supporters here in the stadium.

“We competed very well, we played seriously like we did on Sunday against Preston and we didn’t concede a goal. One target we have is to try and reduce conceding goals like we didn’t do during the season.

“We are performing in this direction defensively better and getting stronger, adding some individual skills and qualities in the squad and progressively getting better.

“Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio, Donyell Malen, after being injured Amadou Onana is coming back and performing well. Disasi as well was helping us when Cash was asking to change him.

“This is the mentality and the spirit we want to create here in our squad, the mentality to be ready to play. Not only the starting XI but the players on the bench to add their effort when the team is needing it. Today was a very good example.”

Emery welcomed the victory as he laid out hopes for another Champions League qualifying campaign.

He also said, “The season is ten months and we still have the last two months to play.

“Everything we did before, good things and bad things, we have to try to play, focusing on each moment with the momentum we have. Premier League, we lost some points during the season and now we’re under our expectation and ambition.

“To be in Europe is our objective but we want to try to get again the Champions League. We’re under this expectation, but with the points we achieved in Brentford and now in Brighton we are getting progressively better.

“It’s not enough to be in the European positions for Champions League. FA Cup is very important, we’re in the semi-finals and we’re going to try to and enjoy the process with our supporters.

“Now our only focus is Saturday against Nottingham Forest because at the end of the season the most important competition through which we are getting our objective is the Premier League.”