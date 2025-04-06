Emery "very happy" after Villa triumph over Forest

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left pleased with an impressive 2-1 win against an in-form Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen had Villa 2-0 ahead before Jota Silva set up a nervy finish after scoring for Forest.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery said: “I’m very happy because here in Villa Park we are feeling very strong.

“We are transmitting our energy to the supporters and their energy is transmitting to us. We are, more or less, winning, responding well. The supporters are happy with how we are responding and getting challenges like today against Nottingham, who are having a fantastic season.

“We’re trying to keep going in the challenges we have: today, next Wednesday, then again in Premier League, the FA Cup semi-final in London.

“Now is the moment we have to try to be together with our supporters and try to push everybody, transmitting our energy. Transmitting as well our wishes and how excited we are.

“This is the most important thing in football: try to get emotions and share emotions with our supporters.”

The 2-1 win has Villa sitting in sixth place and eyeing a top four push.

Emery also said: "Momentum is fantastic.

“We are very focused on each match, very focused on how we can improve and how we can get better.

“We were winning today but in the second half we have some work to do to improve some things tactically and individually, getting more confidence.”