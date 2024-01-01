Emery happy with Villa players in Club America defeat

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was happy with his players in defeat to Club America.

Villa lost 1-0 in Chicago thanks to Ilian Hernandez's late winner for the Mexican giants.

“It was a great atmosphere here,” Emery later said.

“This match in pre-season was to try to find our feet and to show ourselves against América with a lot of Mexican fans here. That was good for the atmosphere and for us to face it.

“We played trying to get fit and to work on things tactically, trying to show with our performance where we’re going with different players.

“The result was not good, but it gave me a lot of information."

Emery also said: “We lost three matches here and we don’t like it, but we are accepting it because we are in the pre-season and we are trying to get information out of the players.

“Today was a very good test in a great atmosphere. It was like playing away with all the Mexican fans here and they played very well.

“We were being competitive and during the season in the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup we will face a lot of matches with a similar atmosphere.”