Emery hails his "amazing" Aston Villa after victory over Everton

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery hailed their character after victory over Everton.

Villa came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Villa Park thanks to Ollie Watkins' brace and a screamer from Jhon Duran for the winner.

Emery said afterwards: “I’m very happy because for the supporters it was amazing.

“Losing 2-0, we were playing well and we were dominating, imposing our positioning and creating chances. We didn’t score and we conceded two opportunities to them and they scored.

“The supporters were really, really understanding of how we could come back the result by being patient, playing with our structure and not changing anything.

“We were creating chances and we scored one goal in the first half but we created more chances. In the second half, we got the same structure and the supporters were helping us and supporting us.

“We came back and then conceded some good chances to them. We are being demanding in our way and today I have to be happy and try to continue the good things we did in our process as a team while avoiding some circumstances we conceded today.”

He also said: “Jhon Durán did it last year; I remember a goal against Liverpool and Ajax. His shooting is fantastic and he’s trying.

“When he’s trying, we have confidence that he can score a goal like that. He made a good impact like he did in the first matches he played, scoring goals.

“Today was also an important day for Watkins and his confidence, scoring goals. He scored two goals and he helped us to win the match.

“We have to be proud of our two strikers and to continue playing with both. Sometimes we are playing with one striker, and sometimes like today with both.

“We have to use our players within our structure, trying to get better and use their good moments.”