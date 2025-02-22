Emery delighted for Villa fans after victory over Chelsea

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left delighted with his players after their come-from-behind win against Chelsea on Saturday night.

Enzo Fernandez had Chelsea had on nine minutes, but a double from Marco Asensio saw Villa win 2-1 on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It was fantastic for the supporters in Villa Park,” Emery reflected.

“We were, in the last two matches and even before against West Ham, drawing. Drawing against Ipswich, drawing against West Ham, drawing against Liverpool, and more or less deserving more.

“We were very demanding inside to speak about how we can improve and how we can get better, being close to winning in the level we want.

“Chelsea was a very good test today. We started very badly, not controlling the game, conceding one goal. We started not getting our duels, not getting our game plan, pressing them because they were breaking our press.

“Progressively we were feeling better and getting confidence during the match. In the second half, the energy they (the fans) transmitted to us and the players was fantastic, and as well intelligent playing, trying to keep ball possession longer to dominate and to stop them."