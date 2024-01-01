Emery defends Villa performance after Arsenal defeat

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery defended his team after their home defeat to Arsenal.

The Gunners won 2-0, though Villa had their chances, with visiting goalkeeper David Raya outstanding on the night.

"We played competitively and faced them," Emery told BBC Match of the Day. "We were more or less safe and we had our chance to score and had even better chances than them. The first half was a little bit more them than us. The second half we created two very good chances to score.

"If we score one goal then maybe we win the match. I accept the result today because I think we are doing our way and trying to improve our things and develop as well. It is the second day in the Premier League and we can learn and improve more.

"We want to be here with our supporters here in Villa Park, playing and getting comfortable and keeping the same way as we did last year. There's still work to do.

"We will improve and use those matches we played against West Ham and today to understand our way. We will try to be in the top 10, the top six.

"I am happy and if we were scoring goals then maybe we would be winning. With Arsenal, we feel we are close to getting a performance. The players will stay calm and have two days rest and then get ready for the match against Leicester."