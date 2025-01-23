Emenalo pens Chelsea pro contract

Tribal Football
Chelsea youngster Landon Emenalo has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The youngster has just celebrated his 17th birthday and did so in some style.

Emenalo, who has been with the club since the Under-8s, played a game for the Under-21s last term.

He has been playing more often for the Under-18 team this term, as he still has some developing to do.

The midfielder has played for the USA at Under-17s and also for England at the same level.

