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'Elanga injury doesn't look good' confirms Newcastle boss Jaissle

'Elanga injury doesn't look good' confirms Newcastle boss Jaissle
'Elanga injury doesn't look good' confirms Newcastle boss JaissleMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle admitted that the injury Anthony Elanga picked up ahead of their 4-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds on Monday (September 14) 'doesn't look good.'

The 24-year-old scored zero Premier League goals last season, he’s already surpassed that this time around, with two.

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Elanga was a huge miss for the defeat against Leeds having been ruled out with a leg issue and now faces an MRI scan.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Jaissle wasn’t optimistic about the winger’s injury.

"Probably you know that. Or you can actually assume (injury),” he said.

“Other than that there would have been no reason. So we hope that when the further investigations, with pictures, with the MRI, that it's getting more clearer, but for now it doesn't look that good."

Nico Gonzalez was brought off in the early stages of the game, while Jacob Ramsey suffered an injury during the warm-up.

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Premier LeagueAnthony ElangaNewcastle UtdLeeds

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