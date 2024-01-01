Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Barcelona president Laporta: Guiu will regret Chelsea move
Palace striker Nketiah: Why I left Arsenal

'Guardiola says his Man City team "fully focused on Wolves fight"

Guardiola says his Man City team are fully focused on Wolves fight
Guardiola says his Man City team are fully focused on Wolves fightTribal Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated that his sole focus was their upcoming Premier League game.

The Citizens boss was asked about a variety of issues, including his own future.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola is out of contract in the summer, while City are facing allegations by the Premier League of financial wrongdoing spanning a decade.

Wolves is my priority and my players how they come back from the international teams,” Guardiola declared, as his team prepares to take on Wolves on Sunday.

“That is my only concern.

“I said many times I didn’t take a decision already and when I take it, I will inform you 100%.

“That’s why there is no news, and I don’t have to add anything else.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityWolves
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola offers De Bruyne, Ake updates
Man City draw up 2-man shortlist as Guardiola contingency
Guardiola make Man City decision if charges proved