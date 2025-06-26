Ederson makes clear his Man City plans: Fake news!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Ederson insists he is only thinking about next season at Manchester City.

The Brazil goalkeeper has been linked with a summer move away, with City manager Pep Guardiola casting doubt on his status on Wednesday during his Club World Cup media conference for their clash with Juventus.

Asked about Ederson's future, boss Pep Guardiola said: "I don't know.

"I am so pleased what I am seeing in the training sessions and he is with us. He has had a spectacular decade with us and his contribution has been massive in many aspects."

 

My future is here

But Ederson, himself, insisted: "My future is here. Some friends send me a lot of news but 99% is fake news. I understand you guys.

"You need the news to put a like on social media, or rant for the news. I understand but there's a lot of fake news around my name."

He also said: "My head is here. It stays with the city. It gives me everything to go back to the Premier League again and try to win the Champions League as well.

"My mind is staying in the club."

