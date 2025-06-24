Man City target two stars to replace Kyle Walker

Man City will reportedly look to sign Newcastle's Tino Livramento or Flamengo's Wesley as they step up their pursuit of a replacement for Kyle Walker.

The 35-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan and is widely expected to leave Man City permenantly this summer.

City are understood to be keen on getting a fee for Walker, who has one year remaining on his current deal with the club.

According to The Athletic, Pep Guardiola’s side are keeping tabs on Livramento, 22, and Wesley, 21, as potential successors to Walker.

It’s undertstood a deal for Wesley is seen are more likely with Newcastle unwilling to let Livramento leave St James’ Park on the cheap.