Eboue backs Yaya Toure to manage in the Premier League: Why not? He is doing very well

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has backed Yaya Toure to one day manage in the Premier League.

Toure began his coaching career at Olimpik Donetsk and Akhmat Grozny, becoming assistant manager at both clubs before moving on to Tottenham, where he coached the academy sides.

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The former Manchester City playmaker has also featured at Standard Liege, Saudi Arabia and is now the head coach of Slovan Bratislava having replaced Vladimir Weiss earlier this year.

Toure said he wants his team to play dominant football, control matches and win, a style that could potentially suit the Premier League.

Speaking to LiveFootballTickets, Eboue backed his former teammate to one day make his way to the Premier League, where he would make history as the first Ivorian manager.

“Why not? Maybe one day Yaya Touré will be there.

“Everybody in Ivory Coast is very proud of what he is doing. Yaya is my friend and I speak to him sometimes. I believe one day he can come back to England as a manager because he is doing very well.

“Maybe one day we will see an Ivorian manager in the Premier League. Why not?”

Yaya's brother, Kolo Toure is perhaps the closest an Ivorian has come to managing in the English top flight as he managed Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Kolo was sacked after zero wins after nine games in charge.

As he tries to make his mark with Slovan Bratislava, Yaya has a long way to go before grabbing a Premier League role. However, with the backing of Eboue, there are clearly many who believe he can reach the very top.