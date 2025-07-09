Ebere delighted with new Everton contract

Coby Ebere has penned a new two-year contract with Everton.

The winger has extended his agreement to 2027.

“I’m buzzing to extend my deal, based on the fact I’ve had a hard 18 months,” Ebere told evertonfc.com.

“It shows the Club has got faith in me – and I know I can repay it.

“I really enjoyed being back on the pitch with the guys (in the second half of the season) and Taity (U21 coach Paul Tait) has been really good with me, working in detail and getting me back to where I need to be.

“We’ve got a great group of players in the Under-21s and hopefully we can show that.

“The aim now is to get as many games as possible, and get as close to the first team as I can.”