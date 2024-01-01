Earls Court committee rejects Chelsea claims

Chelsea may find that their plans to build a new stadium are not going to go as smoothly as expected.

The Blues were in talks regarding a new stadium in Earls Court, per The Guardian and other outlets.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Earls Court Development Committee has plans to build another facility on that site.

They have even put out a statement regarding this situation, stating: "There is no plan within our plans for Chelsea FC to relocate to the Earls Court site.

"We have a fully detailed design, shortly to be registered with both local authorities, which prioritizes the delivery of thousands of homes and jobs, culture and open space through a well-designed and considered masterplan which has evolved over four years of engagement.

"This will see development commence in 2026 with the first residents and occupiers moving in from 2030. This is, and will remain, our primary focus."