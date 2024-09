Denmark U21 coach Hojer unsure of injury setback for Chelsea keeper Jorgensen

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has suffered an injury while with Denmark U21.

Jorgensen was forced off on 79 minutes of Denmark U21's 5-0 win against the Czech Republic.

Denmark U21 coach Steffen Hojer was asked for an update and he said: "I don't actually know. He is being checked. I don't actually know how bad it went, but at least it was bad enough that he had to go off.

"I just asked if he was okay.

"He is annoyed that he had to go off. Hopefully it is not something that is really bad."