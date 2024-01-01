Dyche happy to keep Everton players on toes: There's rumours

Tribal Football
Everton boss Sean Dyche is keeping his players on edge this pre-season.

The veteran manager is not revealing the timing of his “Gaffer’s Day” that no player enjoys.

Dyche uses the methods to get players to work even harder in terms of physical training than usual.

Asked about the plan, he said: “I won't give too much away. 

“There are always rumours, there was a rumour it was last Friday and they all got a bit edgy and I was like ‘what are you talking about, we’ve just got back in, it won't be Friday.” 

“But there'll be a day when I take control of it and leave everyone to leave it to me.”

