Akanji defends Man City after Everton draw: We played really well

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji insists they can be happy with their performance after their Boxing Day draw with Everton.

Bernardo Silva's opener for City was canceled out by Iliman Ndiaye for Everton, leaving the hosts with one win in the past 13 games.

But Akanji insisted afterwards: "We had plenty of chances to score goals. Their goal came out of nowhere. Second half we had the penalty chance, we created opportunities but the ball didn't want to go in.

"We played really well. Maybe you see it differently but I think we played well compared to other matches.

"This can't happen that we nearly conceded the counterattack late on. Otherwise we defended well as a team and attacked great as a team.

"We have to keep going, the next chance is against Leicester."

On City's title hopes, he added: "The season is not finished but it's not a target for us at the moment. We need to focus game by game and the next game against Leicester City will not be easy as well now, in the shape we are in.

"We need to focus on the positives. We did a lot of things great. We defended well and we attacked well, but were not able to finish as well as we wanted to or we could have scored three or four goals."