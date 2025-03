Dundee United are keen to keep hold of Luca Stephenson.

The 21 year-old Liverpool fullback is spending the season on-loan at Tannadice.

The Daily Mail says United chiefs have seen enough and are keen to discuss a permanent deal with the youngster.

Stephenson's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season.

The defender has made 28 appearances for United this term and scored three goals.