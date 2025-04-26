Drogba: This Arsenal legend deserved to win Ballon d'Or ten times

Chelsea great Didier Drogba says Thierry Henry was the best player he saw.

Indeed, Drogba insists the Arsenal legend should've won the Ballon d'Or multiple times during his career.

He told B/R Football: “Thierry Henry (was unfairly overlooked).

“He deserved it like 10 times because I think he was fantastic in the Premier League, but also for the national team and in the Champions League he was exceptional.

“Scoring goals, winning games on his own and for his team. I mean, we’re talking about Thierry Henry - I don’t know if there’s anything more to say.”