Doucoure admits clashing with Lampard: A week later Everton sacked him

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has confirmed falling out with former manager Frank Lampard.

Doucoure concedes he almost left the Blues at the time.

He recalled to the 'Breakdown podcast': "After a home game, we had a big quarrel.

"I wasn't happy and I'm an honest person and told him the truth and he didn't like to hear that.

"And the next day I was told I couldn't train with the team. I was told he didn't feel respected by me and then they said I should train with U21 or train alone.

"And then I said I wanted to train alone. I am a professional and can take care of myself.

"Fortunately, it didn't last long. He was fired a week later, so I only trained for a few days.

"The week after, I came back to the team and we won over Arsenal, where I was almost the player of the match..."

Lampard is now in charge at Championship club, Coventry City.