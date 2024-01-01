DONE DEAL: Wolves sign Nantes defender Meupiyou

Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Wolves sign Nantes defender MeupiyouAction Plus
Premier League side Wolves have continued their busy week before the transfer deadline.

The Molineux Stadium side have secured signing of teenage defender Bastien Meupiyou from Nantes.

The 18-year-old has signed a five-year contract, which Wolves can increase by a year.

Sporting director Matthew Hobbs said: "Bastien's got a huge amount of potential.

"Obviously, he had some time out last season with a knee injury, so we'll take our time with him, but he has an incredibly high ceiling and we're excited to help develop him.

"He's very physical, very strong, very quick. But also, he's played lot at six, a lot at left back as well.

"It’s not often you can find a big, physical profile that comes with the ability to play on the ball and to play in all those positions.

"He fits what we think a Premier League player looks like. There's no pressure on him, he's a young boy, and we'll look forward to seeing how he develops the next couple of years."

