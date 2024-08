DONE DEAL: Wolves sign Fluminense midfielder Andre

Wolves have signed Fluminense midfielder Andre.

Andre joins for a fee rising to £21m.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "It’s one that I thought we were going to miss out on, so I'm unbelievably excited to have him come and join us.

"He’s physically good and we think he’ll thrive in the Premier League.

"It's a player that we're picking on the way up - he's not coming to us having won his trophies on the way down."