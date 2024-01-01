DONE DEAL: Wigan land Brighton midfielder Weir

Brighton midfielder Jensen Weir is heading back to an old stomping ground this summer.

The 22-year-old has re-signed for Wigan Athletic on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The youngster came out of the Latics academy before he went on to Brighton in July 2020.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jensen back to Wigan Athletic. He’s a player of immense talent and potential, and it’s fantastic to have him return home," boss Shaun Maloney told the club website.

"Jensen has pushed extremely hard to make this move happen, and we are looking forward to working with him to help him fulfill his talent alongside the team's ambitions."