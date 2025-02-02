DONE DEAL: Tottenham land Lens defender Danso

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham have clinched the signing of Lens defender Kevin Danso.

The Austria international will join Spurs on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer. He will wear the number four shirt.

Danso was also in talks with Wolves, but agreed to make the move to Spurs as soon as they made contact this past week.

During his time with RC Lens, Danso made 128 appearances for the club in all competitions, finding the net on four occasions.  

Danso has previous experience in England thanks to a stint with Southampton.

