DONE DEAL: Thompson leaves Forest for Colchester
Ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder Joel Thompson has signed a short term contract at a lower league club.

Thompson has put pen to paper on a short deal at Colchester United this week.

The 19-year-old was a free agent after Forest canceled his contract before the transfer deadline.

"I'm here to play men's football, I want to do as much as I can in football and this is my next step - hopefully the gaffer will give me that chance," he told the U's website.

"I can play lots of different positions, I love getting on the ball and hopefully I can help the team to win games."

