DONE DEAL: Sutton snap up Ipswich prospect Agbaje

Ipswich Town talent Edwin Agbaje has signed for Vanarama National League Sutton United.

The 20-year-old has played twice for the senior team, once from the start and once as a sub.

But now he is set for much more regular game time, joining Sutton for the winter.

He will be at the Vanarama National League until January, before his future is reassessed.

Interestingly, he will be the second Ipswich player at the club, as he is joining U21 teammate Finley Barbrook.