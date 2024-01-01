DONE DEAL: Southampton snap up West Ham winger Cornet

Tribal Football
Southampton have signed West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet.

Cornet moves to St Mary's on a season-long loan.

“Maxwel is a very dynamic player and he gives us another exciting dimension to the group," Southampton manager Russell Martin said.

“He’s someone who can be a real threat to the opposition on the pitch and I’m delighted the ownership group and board have been able to get another attacking option in for us.

“He’s really excited to be coming here and I think it’s a move that can bring out the best in him and work really well for both him and us.”

