DONE DEAL: Southampton management delighted landing Dipepa

Southampton management are delighted signing Port Vale striker Baylee Dipepa.

Dipepa, 17, was a first teamer with Port Vale and was being watched by Manchester United.

Saints Academy Director, Andy Goldie, told the club's website: "Baylee is an exciting young talent who has excelled at both first team and international level over the past 18 months, and is a player we're very much looking forward to developing further.

"His raw potential and quality is something we believe will not only enhance the Under-21s forward line this season, but provide him with a great opportunity to build on the success he has already had so far."

Dipepa made over 30 senior appears with Port Vale before his Premier League move.