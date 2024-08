DONE DEAL: Southampton make healthy profit on Alcaraz sale

Southampton have made a profit on Charly Alcaraz's sale.

Saints have sold the Argentine to Flamengo for €18m this week.

Alcaraz joined Southampton in January 2023 for €14m from Racing Club.

He spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Juventus, though struggled for minutes in Italy.

Alcaraz has signed a deal to 2029 with Flamengo.