Sevilla confirm Iheanacho deal close

Sevilla have confirmed they're signing released Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Nigeria international is in the city today for a medical and to sign terms.

Iheanacho is a free agent after coming off contract at Leicester last month.

In total, he scored 61 goals and made 34 assists in 232 games for the Foxes.