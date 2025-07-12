DONE DEAL: Released Liverpool keeper Ojrzyński joins Orebro

Released Liverpool goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzyński has signed with Orebro SK.

Last season, the 22 year-old was on-loan with Utsiktens BK.

Advertisement Advertisement

And now the Pole is signing for Orebro SK, with the Swedish club confirming the deal today.

Ojrzyński's contract will run for an initial 12 months.

He joined Liverpool from Legia Warsaw in 2019 and is a Poland U20 international.

Ojrzynski told the OSK website: "I am very excited to come to ÖSK and long to meet and start the hard work with my teammates, coaches and everyone at the club. I don't really like talking myself up, but I'm looking forward to the challenge we have in front of us and hope I can show all the supporters my best qualities on the pitch.

"I will give everything and do my absolute best to help the club upwards and forwards."