DONE DEAL: Raya delighted with permanent Arsenal transfer
Arsenal have signed permanently Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

After last season's successful loan, the Gunners have bought Raya outright for £27m.

"After a year on loan as a Gunner, I can finally say that I'm an Arsenal player for the coming years," said Raya.

“I'm excited to see what the future holds but always living in and enjoying the present."

Arteta added: "He is a big presence in our dressing room and we are pleased to keep working with him.

“We know he will take the strong foundations he put in place last season and build on them in the years to come, and that he will enjoy more success with us."

