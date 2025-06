Rangers are closing a deal for Bournemouth fullback Max Aarons.

Aarons, who spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Valencia, underwent a medical in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Daily Echo says the fullback passed his medical test and is now set to sign terms with Rangers.

Aarons will move to Ibrox on a season-long loan arrangement.

The right-back joined Bournemouth in 2023 from Norwich City.