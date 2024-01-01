DONE DEAL: Portsmouth sign Brighton striker O'Mahony

Teenage Brighton and Hove Albion striker Mark O’Mahony has gone out on loan.

The 19-year-old has signed for Portsmouth on a season long deal that will see him get regular first team game time.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international did feature thrice in the Premier League last term.

However, he is now down the pecking order at the Albion, after they made several summer signings.

“He’s a striker who can hold the ball up well and link play, while also getting in the box to score goals," Portsmouth boss John Mousinho told the club website.

“Mark is a real physical presence and he has a lot of the attributes we want to see from a center-forward, so I’m looking forward to working with him."