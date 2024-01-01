Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Millwall sign Tottenham defender Tanganga

Championship club Millwall have confirmed the signing of Japhet Tanganga this week.

The former Tottenham defender was a free agent after his contract expired this summer.

Tanganga has chosen The Lions to sign a long-term contract to build his senior career.

The defender has played in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

He spent time on loan at Millwall during part of the 2023-2024 season, impressing in the Championship.

Now he will get a chance to show that he can become a mainstay in the first team.

